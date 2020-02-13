e-paper
‘Prez and I are excited to celebrate US-India’s close ties’: Melania Trump

In a tweet, Melania Trump said her maiden trip to India as the First Lady is an occasion to celebrate the close ties between the two countries.

world Updated: Feb 13, 2020 08:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Washington
US President Trump and the First Lady are scheduled to travel to India on February 24 and 25.
US President Trump and the First Lady are scheduled to travel to India on February 24 and 25.(Bloomberg)
         

US First Lady Melania Trump has said that she is “excited” for her trip to India along President Donald Trump later this month.

She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “kind invitation” to visit India.

“Looking forward to visiting Ahmedabad and New Delhi later this month,” she said. President Trump and “I are excited for the trip and to celebrate the close ties between the USA and India,” she said. Melania Trump was responding to a tweet by Modi’s tweet wherein he termed the US President and First Lady’s visit to India as a “very special one”.

“India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship,” Modi had said in the tweet.

President Trump and the First Lady are scheduled to travel to India on February 24 and 25.

