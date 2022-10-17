Even if grandfather is King...Prince George's clever way of earning pocket money

Prince William and Kate Middleton set chores for each of their children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis- and only after completion of the tasks they are given pocket money, a report claimed. Prince George has an ingenious way of earning extra pocket money and being in his parent's good books, Daily Express reported.

Second in the royal line of succession, Prince George is being encouraged to become responsible and grounded by parents Kate Middleton and Prince William who are determined to give him a 'normal' childhood, the report said.

To earn himself extra cash on top of his pocket money, Prince George completes the chores set out for him and then checks off additional tasks.

Last month, quoting a book, Daily Mirror reported that during a fight at the school playground, Prince George told a fellow classmate, “My dad will be king so you better watch out."

"They [Prince William and Princess Kate] are raising their children, particularly Prince George, with an awareness of who he is and the role he will inherit, but they are keen not to weigh them down with a sense of duty," author Katie Nicholl wrote in the book - The New Royals.

