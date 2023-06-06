In recent times, public sentiment towards Harry and Meghan has shifted, revealing a growing skepticism towards the couple's authenticity and motives. The perception of them as self-possessed narcissists seeking clout is gaining traction. Critics have raised concerns about their tendency to portray themselves simultaneously as victims and heroes in all forms of media, including interviews, books, podcasts, and their Netflix docuseries.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, wave as they visit One World Trade Center in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., September 23, 2021.(REUTERS)

Startling discoveries have emerged, questioning the reliability and truthfulness of their claims, casting doubt on their overall credibility. An intriguing episode of the popular animated series "South Park," titled "World Wide Privacy Tour," has brought attention to their motives, leaving viewers questioning their true intentions. In a surprising turn of events, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has contradicted their narrative regarding a purportedly perilous two-hour high-speed chase, suggesting inconsistencies in their account.

To provide a perspective on the Harry and Meghan situation, comedian Tim Dillon is a prominent voice. Known for his outspokenness, Dillon has criticized the couple's perceived grift and expressed the sentiments of those who view them as opportunistic individuals. In 10 and a half-minute rant, he shared his experience at a celebrity party, revealing their relentless pursuit of attention and social connections.

Dillon remarked on Meghan's persistent attempts to be part of social circles, showcasing texts from her begging for hangouts. He described them as low-grade reality stars desperately seeking relevance and attachment to anything. Despite their efforts, Dillon stated that their endeavors often fall short and elicit eye rolls from those who encounter their antics. While he acknowledged their hustle, he emphasized that many individuals have grown tired of their relentless pursuits.

According to a recent survey carried out by Newsweek in January, there has been a noticeable shift in public sentiment towards Harry and Meghan, showcasing a substantial decrease in their popularity. In just one month, Harry experienced a significant decline of 45 points in his favorability rating among the US population, whereas Meghan saw a decrease of 36 points in her rating.

The changing tide of public sentiment reflects a growing skepticism toward Harry and Meghan, with a rising number of people questioning their authenticity and intentions. While opinions may vary, it is clear that the couple's actions and narratives have sparked a significant shift in public perception.