Former royal etiquette coach expresses heartbreak over Meghan and Harry's post-royal behavior

Meghan Markle's former royal etiquette coach, Edmund Fry, has expressed his disappointment and heartbreak over the behavior of the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry since they departed from the royal family. Fry, who worked with Meghan before her tea with Queen Elizabeth II, believes that the couple has "tainted" their royal connections by disregarding established protocols. FILE - Meghan Markle, and her husband Prince Harry arrive to the observatory in One World Trade in New York, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. After months of speculation about whether they would be invited to the coronation, the palace announced that Harry would attend but Meghan would remain in California with their two children.(AP)

Fry initially met Meghan in 2017 and taught her the proper etiquette before her formal meeting with the Queen. However, his opinion of the couple has since changed. He criticized Prince Harry's public remarks about his family, stating that ordinary people wouldn't speak about their neighbors in such a manner. Fry emphasized the importance of following established rules and protocols, saying, "People can smile at you, and you can get a smile. And they say something friendly, or they can growl at you and break all the rules in the book."

Expressing his sadness and heartbreak, Fry mentioned his disappointment with the state of the royal family during King Charles' coronation. However, he remains hopeful that tensions between Meghan, Harry, and other senior royals will eventually subside, allowing things to settle down.

In 2020, Fry had previously praised Meghan, stating that she possessed extraordinary qualities and had the potential to leave a lasting impact on the world. However, he subtly expressed his disappointment that the couple did not fully embrace their role as global ambassadors and neglected their commitment to supporting causes like the Commonwealth and disability issues after they departed from royal duties.

Since parting ways with the royal family, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle have openly shared their personal journey. They engaged in an in-depth conversation with Oprah Winfrey, touching upon subjects such as racial discrimination and family conflicts. Additionally, they ventured into various media ventures, including a thought-provoking docuseries for Netflix.

Prince Harry also released his memoir, where he compared his life to the movie "The Truman Show" and reflected on the dehumanizing effects of turning personal lives into entertainment. These public revelations have garnered significant attention and sparked ongoing discussions about privacy and the role of the royal family.

As Meghan and Harry continue to navigate their post-royal lives, their actions and public statements will undoubtedly generate further debate and interest. The world awaits to see how their journey unfolds and whether they will find a balance between their personal aspirations and their royal connections.