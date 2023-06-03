Meghan Markle's no-show: The clash fashion clash we missed that could have changed fashion history

The anticipation surrounding King Charles' coronation was heightened by the absence of Meghan Markle, leading to speculations about a potential clash with Kate Middleton. While Meghan remained in California, a royal commentator suggests that her presence could have sparked the "great war of the two royal wives." Let's delve into the details and explore the contrasting paths of Meghan and Kate. FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and from left, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London, (AP)

The missed fashion extravaganza:

Had Meghan attended the coronation, all eyes would have been on her outfit, expected to be a couture masterpiece worth a small fortune. Daniela Elser laments the missed opportunity, remarking that it could have been the "Dress to End All Dresses." She humorously suggests that such a spectacle might have led to a fashion showdown between the two royal wives, with the quip, "Pradas at dawn, anyone?"

Kate Middleton's rise:

Contrasting Meghan's perceived struggles, Kate Middleton has been steadily cementing her role as Princess of Wales. She has demonstrated a methodical approach, championing key charitable causes and addressing issues such as homelessness and mental health. Daniela Elser praises Kate's progress, acknowledging her ambition and success in these endeavors, stating, "Strength to strength, nailing it, gold stars all around."

Meghan's floundering public persona:

Elser highlights Meghan's recent career setbacks, attributing them to the couple's Netflix series and Prince Harry's book. She notes that despite Meghan's renowned work ethic, she appears to be a "Duchess without a portfolio." Elser compares Meghan's current situation to that of Kate, who has unexpectedly found her stride and embarked on exciting and ambitious projects. The unexpected shift prompts Elser to question the trajectory of their respective careers.

Meghan's retreat from the public eye:

Following a paparazzi car chase that Meghan and Prince Harry labeled "near catastrophic," Meghan has chosen to retreat from the public eye. However, conflicting accounts emerged, with the NYPD confirming their assistance to the couple's security team amid challenging circumstances posed by numerous photographers. In contrast, Kate Middleton has maintained a busy schedule, attending significant events such as the Royal Chelsea Flower Show and making surprise appearances at the Eurovision Song Contest and the Percy Community Centre.

Meghan Markle's absence at King Charles' coronation deprived the public of a potential face-off with Kate Middleton, leaving room for speculation and fascination. While Kate continues to flourish in her royal role, Meghan's career appears to face challenges. As their paths diverge, the public eagerly awaits their future endeavors and the dynamics between these two prominent royal figures.