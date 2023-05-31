Body language expert reveals surprising similarities between Harry & Meghan and William & Kate

In a revealing analysis, a body language expert has uncovered striking similarities between the relationships of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Prince William and Kate Middleton. Despite their contrasting lives on either side of the pond, both couples share common challenges due to their wives not coming from aristocratic backgrounds. FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the track and field event at the Invictus Games in The Hague, Netherlands, Sunday, April 17, 2022. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan says the couple were involved in a car chase while being followed by photographers. The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed for more than two hours by a half-dozen vehicles after leaving a charity event in New York on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.(AP)

Darren Stanton, a body language and behavioral expert, observed that the Sussexes have a "telepathic connection" similar to the one between Prince William and Kate Middleton. Stanton noted that Harry and Meghan are not afraid to express their love and often display gestures of closeness and admiration. The expert stated that their glances during public events reveal a deep connection and a special way of communicating with each other.

Eye contact is another key indicator of the couple's emotional bond. Stanton explained that Harry and Meghan often engage in prolonged eye contact, which signifies a deep level of connection and rapport. Meghan, in particular, excels in maintaining eye contact, demonstrating her focused attention on the person she is speaking to.

However, Stanton pointed out a major difference between the Sussexes and the Waleses—Harry and Meghan no longer have to adhere to strict royal protocols. While Kate and William have gradually shown more displays of affection, senior members of the family still have certain protocols to follow. In contrast, Harry and Meghan can freely express themselves without answering to the monarchy, allowing them to be completely authentic as a couple.

Reflecting on the Sussexes' journey, Stanton noted that the couple has faced challenges but has grown stronger over the years. Trauma, stress, and major life events can strengthen the foundation of a relationship, and despite the changes and pressures they have encountered, Harry and Meghan have shown genuine emotion and resilience. Stanton believes that their relationship is destined to endure, with a commitment that transcends obstacles.