Prince Harry asked to ‘give notice’ to visit King Charles after being denied stay at Windsor Castle this month: Report

It has been alleged that Prince Harry must "give notice" to visit his father after he was denied a room at Windsor Castle this month. Harry has lived with his wife Meghan Markle, and their two children, in Montecito, California, since they stepped down as royals back in 2020. It has been alleged that Prince Harry must "give notice" to visit his father, King Charles, after he was denied a room at Windsor Castle this month (REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw, Edwards/Pool via REUTERS)

Harry had sought a royal accommodation and security from his father’s office for a night, when he stopped for his appearance at a September 7 charity event named the 2023 WellChild Awards, in West London. At the time, his request was denied. The reason for the refusal was that the family’s properties in Windsor or the capital city were unavailable for his stay back then. The Queen died on September 8, 2022.

It has now been revealed that if Harry wants to stay at Windsor Castle when he returns to the UK in January, he will be required to give "suitable warning," The Telegraph reported. Buckingham Palace reportedly also told him that he would have to put in a "formal request" if she wished to visit his father.

Prince Harry reportedly rejected an offer to spend the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death with King Charles

It was recently also revealed that Harry rejected an offer to spend time with his father on the first anniversary of the Queen’s death, according to The Sun. The invitation from Charles may have been a sign that he wanted to forgive his son after the attacks he made against the royal family.

Harry was in England when his father asked him to come to Balmoral, the Scottish home of the Royal Family, to pay his respects to the Queen. An expert has said that it was “a golden opportunity missed.”

“He should have braved it out and gone to see them. If the King invites you to Balmoral, then most people would cancel all of their travel plans. He could have easily re-arranged things slightly to allow himself the time,” Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said.