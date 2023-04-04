Drug stories were ‘shiny consolation’ for King Charles, Prince Harry explains

Prince Harry said that he was shocked to know that Queen Consort Camilla and his father King Charles were happy with the stories of drug use that dominated headlines when Prince Harry was young. In his memoir ‘Spare’, Prince Harry said that King Charles did not stop the media from putting out a wrong narrative about him.

Prince Harry Drug Use: Britain's Prince Harry leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London.(AP)

“I learn only later that the guiding force behind this putrid strategy was the same spin doctor Pa and Camilla had recently hired, the same spin doctor who’d leaked the details of our private summits with Camilla? This spin doctor, Marko said, had decided that the best approach in this case would be to spin me—right under the bus," Prince Harry wrote.

He continued, “In one swoop this would appease the editor and also bolster the sagging reputation of Pa. Amid all this unpleasantness, all this extortion and gamesmanship, the spin doctor had discovered one silver lining, one shiny consolation prize for Pa. No more the unfaithful husband, Pa would now be presented to the world as the harried single dad coping with a drug-addled child.”

In an interview earlier, Prince Harry had talked about using drugs, saying, “(Cocaine) didn’t do anything for me, it was more a social thing and gave me a sense of belonging for sure, I think it probably also made me feel different to the way I was feeling, which was kind of the point."

“It was the cleaning of the windscreen, cleaning of the windshield, the removal of life’s filters just as much as on Instagram, these layers of filters. It removed it all for me and brought me a sense of relaxation, release, comfort, a lightness that I managed to hold on to for a period of time," he added.

