e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / World News / Prince Harry leaves UK to rejoin Meghan and Archie in Canada: reports

Prince Harry leaves UK to rejoin Meghan and Archie in Canada: reports

Harry boarded a 5.30 pm flight to Vancouver from London’s Heathrow airport, the Sun tabloid said, and is expected to be reunited with his wife and son in Canada -- where the couple are expected to make their home -- on Tuesday.

world Updated: Jan 21, 2020 07:29 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Britain's Prince Harry attends the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel in London, Britain.
Britain's Prince Harry attends the UK-Africa Investment Summit at the Intercontinental Hotel in London, Britain. (REUTERS)
         

Prince Harry left the UK to rejoin his wife Meghan and son Archie in Canada Monday, British media reported, as the couple start a new life after their shock exit from the royal fold.

“The Duke of Sussex is understood to have left the UK for Canada on Monday evening following one of his final official engagements as a working royal,” Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

Harry boarded a 5.30 pm flight to Vancouver from London’s Heathrow airport, the Sun tabloid said, and is expected to be reunited with his wife and son in Canada -- where the couple are expected to make their home -- on Tuesday.

“His departure for Canada will be deemed symbolic, coming just two days after Buckingham Palace announced that it was severing all official ties with the Sussexes as they walk away from public life,” the Telegraph said.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson, who remains sixth in line to the throne, attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London, seeming in good spirits as he met the presidents of Malawi and Mozambique, and the Moroccan prime minister.

He also had an informal 20-minute private meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who hosted the event.

Harry skipped a summit dinner for visiting African leaders at Buckingham Palace in order not to overshadow his brother William’s hosting of the event, the Daily Mail reported.

Harry and his wife Meghan -- currently known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- are bowing out entirely from representing the British monarchy, in a crisis that has shaken the centuries-old institution.

He said on Sunday night they did not want to quit their royal duties but reluctantly accepted there was “no other option” if they wanted to cut loose from public funding and seek their own income in pursuit of a more independent life.

tags
top news
JP Nadda takes over the reins of BJP; Delhi, Bihar polls cut out as first task
JP Nadda takes over the reins of BJP; Delhi, Bihar polls cut out as first task
5 Union ministers to begin Kashmir visits from today
5 Union ministers to begin Kashmir visits from today
China’s mystery coronavirus claims 4th life in Wuhan, over 225 infected
China’s mystery coronavirus claims 4th life in Wuhan, over 225 infected
India’s growth slowdown is a drag on the world, says IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath
India’s growth slowdown is a drag on the world, says IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath
Non-compliance in GST payments maybe burning a Rs 5 tn hole in revenues
Non-compliance in GST payments maybe burning a Rs 5 tn hole in revenues
Take Davinder Singh’s case seriously | Opinion
Take Davinder Singh’s case seriously | Opinion
With focus on Indian Ocean, IAF stations Su-30 squadron in Tamil Nadu
With focus on Indian Ocean, IAF stations Su-30 squadron in Tamil Nadu
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
trending topics
South Africa vs England LiveBig Bash League LiveKaran JoharKangana RanautWhatsAppAmazon Great Indian iPhone sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news