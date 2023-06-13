Prince Harry manipulated grandmother Queen Elizabeth with ‘schemes’? She felt…

Prince Harry always remained close with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II who died in September 2022. She was a large part of Prince Harry’s life, including while he and Meghan were finalizing their exit from the royal family. A royal biographer claimed that Prince Harry had a way of getting the queen to go with any “schemes” he created because she always had a “soft spot” for her grandson.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London.(AFP)

The late monarch had eight grandchildren. Perhaps the soft spot was due to Prince Harry going through so much as a young boy which royal author Andrew Morton believes always allowed him to get in with the queen when others couldn’t.

“He had the ability to get in to see his grandmother — because he is part of the family. He was very good at getting the Queen to agree to some of his schemes. And good for him, it’s great that he could do that,” Andrew Morton said recalling the time when the queen filmed a commercial with Prince Harry for his Invictus Games in 2016.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield echoed the sentiment saying that Prince Harry was the “grandchild who always had a knack for jumping the line to see the Queen."

Both are said to have remained close even after Harry and Meghan left their positions as working royals in 2020. In the couple’s 2021 bombshell interview with Oprah, Meghan Markle recalled that the queen shared a blanket with her. The couple shared good moments with the late monarch in the interview as well.

Both attended the queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 as well as her funeral. Meghan, however, did not attend King Charles III’s coronation ceremony. In June 2021, Harry and Meghan named their second child after Queen Elizabeth, calling her Princess Lilibet Diana.

