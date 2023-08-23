Prince Harry may meet King Charles in London after conclusion of 2023 Invictus Games: Report

Prince Harry is expected to meet his father, King Charles III after the conclusion of 2023 Invictus Games. According to a report by OK magazine, the reconciliation meeting may happen on September 17.

Prince Harry, King Charles III(File Photo)

Notably, the 2023 Invictus Games is set to be held between September 9 and 16 in Düsseldorf, Germany. After the grand sporting event, Prince Harry is reported to fly back to California via London. Meanwhile, around the same time, King Charles is expected to be present in London after his family vacation in Balmoral.

“King Charles is due to return to London from Balmoral in the middle of September which ties with the end of Harry’s Invictus Games trip to Dusseldorf,” a source told OK magazine.

“The King has a rescheduled official visit to France on September 20 so has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details as we speak,” the source added.

The latest report comes amid alleged strain in ties between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and the British Royal Family. Notably, Prince Harry has not done any personal meeting with his father since the release of memoir "Spare".

“If the talks take place, the King will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward,” informed the source.

As per the report, Meghan Markle will not be a part of the meeting between the father-son duo. However, 2023 Invictus Games which celebrates the contribution of war veterans and provides them a platform to showcase their skills in a bid to have good mental health and raise the spirit of community life, will be attended by both Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan shunned their royal responsibilities in the United Kingdom and moved to California in the United States in 2020. Reportedly, in recent times, the couple are worried over their financial expenses in the wake of termination of million dollar deal with Spotify.