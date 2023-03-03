Is Prince Harry, Meghan's Frogmore Cottage eviction reaction to memoir Spare?

King Charles III’s decision on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vacating Frogmore Cottage cannot be seen as anything other than a reaction to the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, a royal expert said. The comments come as a representative for the Sussexes confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were asked to leave Frogmore Cottage. The UK residence was gifted to the couple by the late Queen Elizabeth II after their wedding in 2018.

Royal expert RS Locke said that it is “impossible to believe this isn’t” King Charles reacting to Prince Harry’s controversial memoir Spare, which was released in January as the couple were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage “within days of the book’s release”.

“Evicting the Sussex family from Frogmore Cottage is transparently punitive and King Charles wanted the couple and the public to know it," royal expert RS Locke said while Nigel Cawthorne, who authored the book Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell and The Palace, said that King Charles’ move signals that he “clearly… does not want Harry and Meghan coming back to this country”.

“Charles, William and Camilla can hardly [have] been happy with the pasting they got in Spare. Harry is threatening another chapter or two and has let it be known that, if necessary, he has another 400 pages in his back pocket," Nigel Cawthorne said.

“For Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge and into Frogmore Cottage is a demotion. He can, of course, dig his heels in and refuse to move. Then Charles will have to send the bailiffs in,” Nigel Cawthorne speculated.

Royal commentator and celebrity manager Mayah Riaz also said that the decision to “evict” Harry and Meghan from Frogmore “shows that King Charles is making a clear break” from the couple. She added that, given the timing of the news, “one can only assume it is Charles response to Spare, without verbally giving a response to the public”.

