Camilla wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles’ coronation but…

Will Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle attend King Charles III's coronation? While their is no official confirmation about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' attendance, Queen Consort Camilla- King Charles III's second wife- wants the couple to attend the coronation with the hope of healing the fractured family dynamics between the couple and the royal family.

The coronation dat- May 6, 2023, coincides with the couple's son Archie's fourth birthday but the couple could attend the coronation despite that, Mirror reported.

Prince Harry’s book and the couple’s Netflix series on the royal family is what is worrying Queen Consort Camilla and might affect the decision to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the monarch's coronation.

Queen Consort Camilla is “very keen” to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the coronation, royal expert Katie Nicholl said.

“There is still that issue of the familial rift, that rupture at the heart of the House of Windsor, and, of course, a lot of people are wondering if Harry and Meghan and their family will come over for the coronation and whether that will finally signal some thawing of the rift that people had hoped might have taken place over the Queen’s funeral," Katie Nicholl said.

“Camilla has done really everything she can to try and bring this family back together and press the importance of trying to move on from this rift, and I think she would be very pleased, as would the king, for Harry and Meghan to be at the coronation,” Katie added.

