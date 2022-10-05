Home / World News / On this suggestion of Prince Harry, Queen Consort Camilla ‘spat out tea’

On this suggestion of Prince Harry, Queen Consort Camilla ‘spat out tea’

Published on Oct 05, 2022 12:16 PM IST

Prince Harry: As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were set to meet Queen Elizabeth II then, Charles insisted on meeting the couple.

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Queen Camilla and King Charles III attend the state funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
Amid tensions with the royal family, Prince Harry suggested an impartial third party sit in on a meeting with him, his wife Meghan Markle, father King Charles and stepmother Queen Consort Camilla. Shocked at the suggestion, Camilla spat out her tea, according to a new book authored by Katie Nicholl.

The exchange, which Katie Nicholl said happened in April, took place when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came to UK en route to The Hague, Netherlands for the Invictus Games.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were set to meet Queen Elizabeth II then, Charles insisted on meeting the couple. Prince Harry then suggested that a mediator should sit in on the awkward family meeting, the book said.

In her book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, Katie Nicholl writes, “Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air. He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea. She told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves.”

Tensions continue between the couple and King Charles even after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral last month.

