Crying Meghan says royal family were ‘never going to protect’ Princess Diana

Meghan Markle can be seen sobbing in the latest trailer of her and Prince Harry's explosive Netflix series as she says, "I realised I was never going to be protected". The teaser for the docuseries dropped, featuring the couple talking about their lives in the royal family and the hierarchy within it and claiming that there is a leaking and planting of stories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: ‘It’s fake': Row over photo in Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix trailer

At one point in the minute-long videos, Prince Harry holds his head in his hands as Meghan Markle stands in the background and he says, "It's a dirty game."

He then adds, "The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution this feeding frenzy" while pictures of his late mother Princess Diana being hounded by photographers can be seen.

Read more: Prince Harry says royal family 'is a dirty game' in new Netflix trailer

The trailer then features a shot of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking alarmed as they sit in a car before Meghan says, "I realised they are never going to protect you."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I was terrified, I did not want history to repeat itself,” Harry then says.

The trailer ends with Prince Harry saying, "“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

Read more: Royal family's ‘crisis talks’ as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do this, again

Earlier a photo used in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary showing the couple being swarmed by the paparazzi was exposed as "fake". The Sun revealed the snap, which showed dozens of cameramen packed together, was actually taken at a Harry Potter premiere in London long before the couple even met each other.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON