Harry, Meghan would be happy to attend King Charles' coronation: ‘PR moment’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not confirmed to attend King Charles III's coronation in May next year as the couple continue to have a strained relationship with the royal family since they stepped down from their duties in 2020. However, American royal commentator Lee Cohen said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be in attendance as the couple are always "happy to rise to the occasion" for events that "give them legitimacy".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Kate Middleton was 'scolded' by Queen Consort Camilla because…

The couple's choice to attend will be based on the idea that the event will provide them a good “PR moment”, the commentator said.

He added Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will undoubtedly attend something which will "give them legitimacy".

Read more: Does Prince Harry want to be king?: Why royal biographer asked this question

"They would be happy to snap up the opportunity similar to their attendance for other royal occasions, even after they stepped back", he claimed.

Although, the couple might not get an invitation from the royal family. Another royal commentator Afua Hagan said that the Sussexes could be sidelined as King Charles will want "focus" on himself and the Queen Consort.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Kate Middleton ‘stressed and anxious’ because…: What royal expert said

The couple could attend, simply "as family" and unlike senior royals, may not "play a role", Afua Hagan said.

King Charles will probably want to "keep Harry [at his] side", Afua Hagan added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON