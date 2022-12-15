On royal family, their exit and the rifts: What Prince Harry, Meghan Markle said

Netflix released the final three episodes of a documentary series from Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday, setting out their battles with the media and why they stepped down as working members of the royal family.

Here's a look at what the couple has claimed in the final three episodes streamed:

Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's miscarriage

"I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did," he said, referring to the British tabloid newspaper. "I watched the whole thing.

"Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was caused by that? Of course we don't, but bearing in mind the stress that that caused, the lack of sleep, and the timing of the pregnancy - how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."

Prince Harry on relations with the royal family

"It was hard. Especially spending time having chats with my brother and my father who just were very much focused on the same misinterpretation of the whole situation. So none of us really wanted to have to talk about it at my grandfather's funeral. But we did.

"And I've had to make peace with the fact that we're probably never going to get genuine accountability or genuine apology. My wife and I were we're moving on. We're focused on the on what's coming next."

Prince Harry on rift with Prince William

"William and I both saw what happened in our in our dad's office and we made an agreement we would never let that happen to our office.

"I would far rather get destroyed in the press than play along with this game, or this business of trading. To see my brother's office copy the very same thing that we promised the two of us would never ever do, that was heartbreaking."

Meghan Markle on the royal family

"You would just see it play out. Like a story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute and they would go: got to make that go away.

"But there is a real estate on a website home page, on a newspaper front cover, and something has to be filled in there about someone royal."

Meghan Markle on leaving the royal family

"We landed in Canada and one of the security guards who had been with H for so long, and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms crying. I was like 'I tried so hard.' He goes 'I know you did, I know you did, ma'am, I know you did."

