Prince Harry- Meghan Markle very important for King Charles as monarch…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's photos still take “pride of place” alongside family snaps in King Charles and Queen Camilla's London home Clarence House, The Daily Express US reported. The couple stepped down from their royal duties in March 2020 following which they have not been on the best of terms with King Charles III and the rest of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

The pair's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 severely rocked the boat. Matters worsened after Sussexes' released a Netflix docu-series and Prince Harry's tell-all memoir came out. The royal made a number of damning revelations against senior royals including Prince William and Camilla.

But King Charles has shown no signs of anger against Prince Harry as was seen in this month’s heart-warming Father’s Day tribute photo posted by the monarch.

“Under the circumstances, you might think that the pictures would be moved, but they've still got pride of place. To all outward appearances, they still seem to be a very happy family,” the visitor said.

Last month, a touching picture of the Prince William and Harry in full military uniform were seen when the King held an audience at Buckingham Palace.

