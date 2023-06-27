Home / World News / Want to read Queen Elizabeth II's private diary? This is how you could

ByMallika Soni
Jun 27, 2023 03:01 PM IST

Currently, former footman Paul Whybrew has been tasked with sifting through the documents.

Personal memories including private letters and diaries of the late Queen Elizabeth II could be considered for publication. The monarch kept a handwritten diary during her reign and it is believed her personal life as well as her role as Britian's queen have been documented by her. Currently, former footman Paul Whybrew has been tasked with sifting through the documents to decide if they could be part of Britain's national archives.

Queen Elizabeth II is seen. (File)
Documents considered too sensitive or personal will remain confidential under the discretion of her son Charles. Paul Whybrew will look through the private papers with confidentiality as they contain the Queen’s most personal reflections, reports claimed. He was in the Queen’s service for 44 years as one of a few loyal staff members and was also with her in her final days at Balmoral.

Although, it is unknown how long the project might take to complete, Hello! Magazine reported. The late Queen was very fond of writing letters and there is one interesting letter sent to Sydney’s Lord Mayor that has been locked away in a vault and cannot be opened for another six decades, the report added.

The late monarch sent a letter to the Lord Mayor with these instructions on the envelope, "On a suitable day to be selected by you in the year 2085 AD, would you please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them. Elizabeth R."

Queen Victoria’s personal diaries were also published and are available online to view. An 18th birthday entry read, “Today is my eighteenth birthday! How old! and yet how far am I from being what I should be. I shall from this day take the firm resolution to study with renewed assiduity, to keep my attention always well fixed on whatever I am about, and to strive to become every day less trifling and more fit for what, if Heaven wills it, I'm someday to be.”

queen elizabeth ii royal family
