No one in UK likes Meghan as Kate Middleton is…: Shocking poll's results

ByMallika Soni
Jun 23, 2023 06:30 PM IST

Six in 10 people have a positive view of King Charles as his net favourability stood at 32.

Public opinion of Meghan Markle in Britain has fallen to an all-time low, a new poll suggested. Around 68 percent of the respondents said that they have a negative view of Prince Harry’s wife while 21 per cent held a positive view, YouGov survey of 2,014 people revealed. The survey showed that Meghan's net favourability among the public since 2017 has fallen to -47 – the lowest it has ever been.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

Compared to April, the positive view of Meghan has fallen by three points and added to the “total negative view” result- jumping from 65 to 68 per cent. Prince Harry is also unfavoured by the British public, the poll showed. Almost 63 per cent of YouGov respondents had a “total negative” view of him, while 28 per cent had a positive view.

Six in 10 people have a positive view of King Charles as his net favourability stood at 32- an improvement on April before his coronation. This comes as Spotify has announced that it will not not be renewing its three-year deal with the Sussexes production company Archewell Audio, worth $20 million.

Under the terms of the deal, Harry and Meghan were signed on to produce and host “programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world” in the form of podcasts. These included Meghan Markle's 12-part series Archetypes. Spotify and Archewell Audio announced that they had “mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together”.

Among the rest of the royals, the late Queen Elizabeth II was favoured most positively by the public, with 80 per cent popularity. Prince William and Kate Middleton were favoured by 65 per cent of the respondents.

YouGov recorded that the favourability of the royal family had increased to a rating of 28 since April, when it was at 25.

meghan markle royal family
