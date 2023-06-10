Harry-Meghan's son Archie got a special birthday gift. Couple's response was…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Prince Archie received a special surprise on his fourth birthday in May, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed. Archie turned four years old on 6 May, the same day of his grandfather King Charles III’s coronation. For Archie’s birthday, a local bike shop in Montecito, California, gifted the couple’s child his very own bicycle.

Prince Harry seen with his son Archie.

The owners of Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop in Montecito shared the sweet thank you letter they received from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Instagram. “On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday,” read the letter.

“The bike has brought much joy, and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise,” it said. The note was signed by Harrison Colcord, who works for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Bike shop owner Jennifer Blevins explained how her British-born partner Martin wanted to give Archie one of their children’s bikes for his fourth birthday.

“He went and got some birthday balloons, and he got some flowers for Meghan and a birthday card, and he said: ‘Okay, I’m gonna bike over and take it to their house,’” she told People.

Security outside Harry and Meghan’s house asked whether the bike shop owner had received an invitation from the couple to which he replied, “I’m just a British business in town that wanted to give Archie a gift.”

He was then allowed to leave the flowers, card, balloons, and bike for Archie after they performed a background check, the report claimed.

Jennifer Blevins said, “I wasn’t expecting that. I had no idea. It was so thoughtful because, you know, they took the time to write something personal and not just a generic thank you.”

“Every celebrity in that town has bought bikes from us, and they all come through there. None of them sent a thank you letter," she added.

