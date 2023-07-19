Prince Harry & Meghan's Hollywood dreams shattered: A ‘reverse Cinderella story’

It seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just can't catch a break. The power couple, who once captivated the world with their love story, is now facing what some are calling a 'reverse Cinderella story.' A series of unfortunate events has befallen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, leaving them in a state of turmoil.

(FILES) Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City. A multi-million-dollar deal between a media group run by Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, and streaming giant Spotify is to end, a report said June 15, 2023. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Entertainment writer Ms. Elser didn't mince words when she likened the couple's current predicament to the turbulent life of Anna Nicole Smith, known for her messy personal life. In an article for news.com.au, she described the Sussexes' Hollywood careers as "concerning, messy, and fraught."

One blow came in the form of the collapse of their highly publicized Spotify deal. The couple's $25 million podcast deal, signed in 2020, came to an abrupt end when Markle's podcast 'Archetypes' failed to secure another season. The 12-episode series, launched in August 2022, delved into the history of stereotypes faced by women, featuring interviews with historians, celebrities, and experts.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But that's not all. The duo also suffered a major disappointment when their much-anticipated Netflix series, "Harry & Meghan," failed to secure an Emmy nomination. Despite its groundbreaking viewership numbers and popularity, reaching over 81.55 million hours watched, the show couldn't clinch a spot among the nominees. It seems that even their fame couldn't guarantee success, as pointed out by Ms Elser.

With their Hollywood ventures hitting rough waters, many are left wondering what the couple's next move will be. Rumors suggest that Meghan may make a comeback in her personal career, separate from her joint business ventures with Prince Harry. Speculations range from commercial endorsements to book writing and even joining a talent agency. Unlike his wife, Harry seems keen on laying low and staying "anonymous" following the recent string of unfortunate news.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}