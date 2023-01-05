Home / World News / Prince Harry admits he took cocaine aged 17

Prince Harry admits he took cocaine aged 17

Published on Jan 05, 2023 09:46 PM IST

Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Prince Harry shared one such instance was from his teenage years.

Prince Harry Memoir Spare Leaked: Britain's Prince Harry follows the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during her funeral procession.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Britain’s Prince Harry admitted for the first time that he took cocaine as the Duke of Sussex wrote about his experience as a teenager in his highly-anticipated memoir ‘Spare’. As Spanish copies of the book went on sale mistakenly, five days ahead of its official release, some portions of the book were accessed by Sky News.

One such instance was from Prince Harry’s teenage years.

"Of course I had been taking cocaine at that time. At someone's house, during a hunting weekend, I was offered a line, and since then I had consumed some more. It wasn't very fun, and it didn't make me feel especially happy as seemed to happen to others, but it did make me feel different, and that was my main objective. To feel. To be different,” Prince Harry wrote in the book, as per Sky News.

"I was a seventeen-year-old willing to try almost anything that would alter the pre-established order. At least, that's what I was trying to convince myself of. At that time, I was as capable of lying to myself as I had lied to that staff member,” he added.

The Spanish version of the memoir is titled ‘En La Sombra’, which translates as ‘In The Shadows’. The book was placed on the shelves in Spain but was then hastily removed after the error became apparent, Sky News reported.

