All said and done: How much money will Prince Harry make from his book deal

Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir Spare sold more than 1.4 million copies on the day of its release. Its publisher Penguin Random House said in a statement, that the book is “a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch: Prince William’s ‘cute’ reaction when he realises his outfit matches Kate

Ahead of its official release, the book was leaked in Spain. The memoir covers a wide range of subjects, from Prince Harry's relationship with brother Prince William to the struggles after his mother Princess Diana’s death in 1997. The memoir was announced as a multi-book deal in July 2021 but no official amount of the deal has been confirmed yet.

Penguin Random House is rumoured to have paid Prince Harry a $20 million advance for Spare, the BBC reported. Whereas, ET Canada reported that Prince Harry’s book deal consists of four editions, with a $35million-$40milllion.

Read more: This is how Prince Harry and Prince William dealt differently with Diana's death

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We always knew this book would fly but it is exceeding even our most bullish expectations,” managing director of the Transworld imprint at Penguin Random House (PRH) Larry Finlay told The Telegraph.

“As far as we know, the only books to have sold more in their first day are those starring the other Harry (Potter)," the director added.

Prince Harry is expected to donate proceeds from the book sales to charity, People reported and he has announced that a portion of the proceeds would be going to Sentebale, an organisation he founded in 2006 to help children affected by HIV in Africa.

Read more: This is Prince Harry's ‘technique’ to get King Charles, William back in his life

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is one of several donations I plan to make to charitable organizations, and I’m grateful to be able to give back in this way for the children and communities who gravely need it,” Prince Harry said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON