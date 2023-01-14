This is Prince Harry's ‘technique’ to get King Charles, William back in his life

Prince Harry said he genuinely wanted his brother Prince William and his father King Charles III back in his life. Talking to The Telegraph, Prince Harry said that his “technique” is to completely curtail the relationship between the royal family and the press. The Duke of Sussex said that he believes that in this way he will be able to protect the royal family.

“When you’re trying to change an institution, and fundamentally the media landscape, that is not a small task. The scale of the challenge is enormous, and I have to be able to protect myself mentally and emotionally throughout that process," Prince Harry said.

On his recent memoir Spare being called “shocking and outrageous”, Prince Harry said that he did not understand it at all because for him the book was a way of telling his own “truthful” side of the story and he would continue “the good fight” in standing up for Meghan Markle “and other women” and encouraging other men to do the same.

“If you don’t lead by example, what is the point in living?” Prince Harry asked.

Prince Harry said that he had tried to explain to his family that the decisions they were making were going to reflect badly on them.

“I couldn’t get through to them. It wasn’t that I gave up, but I do feel as if I failed in that instance, trying to bring them with me," Prince Harry said saying that the royal family will thank him in a few years for talking so openly about trauma.

