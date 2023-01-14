Prince Harry says he feels ‘responsibility’ to reform monarchy. Here's why

Prince Harry said that he felt “responsibility” to reform monarchy in an interview with The Telegraph. The Duke of Sussex said that he wants to change the way the British monarchy works for the sake of Prince William's children- Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four. “I know that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare,” Prince Harry said.

“And that hurts, it worries me," he added, saying, “He has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility," while referring to Prince William. Nevertheless, Prince Harry said that he liked to “fix” things and was approaching his mission with “long-term, strategic thinking”.

“This is not about trying to collapse the monarchy – this is about trying to save them from themselves. I know that I will get crucified by numerous people saying that," Prince Harry said.

Prince Harry also said that the royal family must apologise to Meghan Markle.

“Because you know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean and then we could all move on," he said.

This comes as Prince Harry's memoir Spare was released on January 10. The book included bombshell claims on royal family members like Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles.

