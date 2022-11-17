Prince Harry 'deeply offended' as father King Charles wants to…

As King Charles III plans to elevate the royal responsibilities of his sister, Princess Anne and his youngest brother, Prince Edward by adding them to the Counsellors of State, Sky News Australia contributor Megyn Kelly said that royal experts believe Prince Harry may react to the news, despite choosing to no longer be a senior working royal.

“It basically about King Charles needing a day off and who's going to [substitute] in for him,” Megyn Kelly said.

“Typically it would be the top four adults in the line of succession, which would be him two sons and, I think Princess Beatrice and one other person, in any event, oh it would be Prince Andrew,” Megyn Kelly added.

“[Charles] has basically said Prince Andrew's out and Prince Harry's out, and instead add in my brother and sister who are not in the top four in the line of succession. So he's subbing his brother and sister who are active royals, Edward not Andrew,” Megyn Kelly further said.

She continued: "They are active royals, they're in England, and they can do their job when on a day-to-day basis, unlike Harry who's, you know, out there in Montecito with the Duchess of Duplicity. So he cannot do it, he shouldn't be offended."

Prince Harry stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020, along with his wife Meghan Markle, whom he married in 2018. Since the couple's exit, they have settled in the US with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

According to the official website of the royal family, Prince Harry's two children are currently sixth and seventh in the line of succession.

