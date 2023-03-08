Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Prince Harry, Meghan's daughter Lilibet christened, without royal family present

Updated on Mar 08, 2023 07:41 PM IST

Lilibet Christening: This is the first time Lilibet, Lili for short, has been publicly referred to as Princess in a statement by the Sussexes.

Lilibet Christening: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, daughter of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reacts in Windsor, Britain.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Princess Lilibet Diana has been christened, a spokesperson said. “I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3 by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev John Taylor,” a statement from the Sussexes read.

This is the first time Lilibet, Lili for short, has been publicly referred to as Princess in a statement by the Sussexes. Lilibet became a princess when her grandfather, King Charles, acceded to the throne following Queen Elizabeth's death last year in September. Noth Lili and Archie's title's as princess and prince will be used in formal settings, but not everyday use by the couple, Sky News reported.

The ceremony took place privately at the Sussexes' home in Montecito, California. The first public image of Lili was released in December 2021, in the couple's Christmas card. It was taken by Alexi Lubomirski and showed Prince Harry hugging their son Archie, as Meghan Markle raised Lilibet into the air.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family,” the opening line of the message in the card read.

