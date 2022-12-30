Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / How Prince Harry reacted to royal fan's Christmas request? With anger fit

How Prince Harry reacted to royal fan's Christmas request? With anger fit

world news
Published on Dec 30, 2022 06:56 PM IST

Prince Harry: After enjoying their food, Tina Brown wrote about an incident that happened which led to the Prince Harry storming off in a huff.

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seen. (Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry "stormed off in a huff" after one royal fan’s Christmas request, a new book claimed. Prince Harry shared a relationship with Cressida Bonas for two years and they eventually separated owing to Cressida being unhappy with the royal life and what it would entail for her. But a recent biography claimed that there were other reasons which may have contributed to the romance’s demise.

Read more: Harry, Meghan plan huge celebration for Archie's birthday but King Charles…

Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers, said that when Prince Harry and Cressida were staying in the country with Cressida’s half-sister and other members of the family over the festive period, they decided to go to a small pub in Kidlington, just outside Oxford, for lunch.

After enjoying their food, Tina Brown wrote about an incident that happened which led to the Prince Harry storming off in a huff.

“Suddenly as they were leaving, this quite elderly, sweet-looking gentleman came out and said: ‘Oh, sir, so sorry, I know it’s Christmas time, but could I just take a photograph to give to my wife who isn’t well?’", Tina Brown wrote.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'missing out on way more than…’

“And so Cressida opened her mouth and said: ‘Oh, of course.’ And Harry said: ‘Get out of my way’ and went bright red in the face and stormed off in a huff," Tina Brown added.

The shocking incident was one of two outbursts, the author claimed adding that the second such incident occurred on Valentine’s Day, when the then couple were on their way to a restaurant in London.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
prince harry royal family
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP