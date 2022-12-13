How will Buckingham Palace respond to Harry, Meghan Markle's claims: The plan

The royal family has been tipped to release a report that is "highly critical" of Meghan Markle as in March 2021, Buckingham Palace launched an investigation into claims that the Duchess of Sussex drove out two personal assistants and "humiliated" other royal staffers on several occasions.

The investigation concluded but the royal family chose not to make the findings public. However, following the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, an expert said that the Palace will publish the report.

Edward Coram James, a PR and crisis management expert, told Express.co.uk that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new docuseries is "the apex and crescendo moment in a slowly building crisis that has been developing for over two years".

The second instalment of episodes from the Sussexes' bombshell show is set to be released this week.

But the royal family is "sitting on" the bullying report, which Edward Coram James said the Palace will likely release once the scandal surrounding the show has died down.

“The royals are currently sitting on a report that is likely to be highly critical of the Duchess of Sussex, with many former royal aides that have come forward to accuse her of bullying,” Edward Coram James said.

“I do not believe that the Royal Family has buried this report to protect Meghan’s image. It is more likely that they will have felt that there has not yet been a good timing moment to release it yet,” he added.

