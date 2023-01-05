Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter slams Prince Harry, Meghan. Here's why

Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter accused Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle of “using” her grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. She said that it was “deeply upsetting and tedious.”

The series which was released on Netflix last month, Prince Harry said, was inspired by Nelson Mandela and was done in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

But Nelson Mandela’s oldest grandchild, writer and social activist Ndileka Mandela, said that she was unhappy that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used her grandfather's name saying people "have used his legacy because they know his name sells—Harry and Meghan are no different from them.” The couple are doing this to “draw in people and make millions,” Ndileka Mandela said.

While saying that she admires Prince Harry for “having the confidence to break away” from the royal family, she said the Duke of Sussex' decision “comes at a price” adding that he “needs to be authentic and stick to his own story. . . . What relevance does grandad’s life have with his?”

“I’ve made peace with people using grandad’s name, but it’s still deeply upsetting and tedious every time it happens,” Ndileka Mandela said.

Ndileka Mandela also criticized Meghan Markle for comments she made during an interview earlier this year when the latter had said that South Africans “rejoiced in the streets” for her wedding to Prince Harry, “the same we did when Mandela was freed from prison.” Ndileka Mandela retorted saying that her grandfather’s release from prison was “the culmination of nearly 350 years of struggle in which generations of our people paid with their lives. . . . That’s chalk and cheese—there is no comparison.”

