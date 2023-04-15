Seating plan woes? Why Harry-Meghan took time to reply to coronation invite

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s coronation reply was delayed because they were “preoccupied” with where they would be seated, a report claimed. The couple were worried about who would sit in front and behind them in the seating plan at Westminster Abbey, the report added.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)

“Harry’s side was keen to find out, presumably because they wanted to rubber-stamp it, what the seating plan at the Abbey is," a source reportedly told The Daily Mail.

“There’s been extensive back and forth about who they [Harry and Meghan] would be sitting behind if they came. And who would be behind them," the report added.

This comes as the palace confirmed that Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla but his wife Meghan Markle will stay at home in California with their two children, after months of speculation.

Several reports also suggested that Prince Harry was seeking an apology from his family ahead of the coronation but there has been no reunion with King Charles and Prince William since the revelations made by Prince Harry in his memoir ‘Spare’. Author Deepak Chopra, dubbed as the spiritual mentor of the Duchess of Sussex said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “struggling right now” amid rift with the royal family.

Deepak Chopra said, “My advice is to ignore it because if you react you’ll just aggravate the situation. If you ignore it, people can’t say anything, then they’ll stop.”

