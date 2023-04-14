Meghan's ‘spiritual guru’ says she and Prince Harry ‘struggling right now'

Author Deepak Chopra said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “struggling right now” amid rift with the royal family. The Indian-American mindfulness expert, who also appeared on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s podcast in 2020 and is dubbed Meghan Markle's “spiritual guru” talking about the mental state of the couple ahead of King Charles' coronation next month. Prince Harry: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry are seen.(AP)

While speaking to The Daily Mail, Deepak Chopra said, “I enjoyed the podcast and interacted with them. It has been periodic – they’re struggling right now. I hope they get through it light-hearted."

“I think there’s too much drama around them. People should mind their own business," he added. This comes as Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry will attend the coronation of King Charles at Westminster Abbey on May 6. However, his wife Meghan Markle will stay at home in California with their two children.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6 May,” the Palace said, adding, “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Offering advice, Deepak Chopra said, “My advice is to ignore it because if you react you’ll just aggravate the situation. If you ignore it, people can’t say anything, then they’ll stop.”

In 2021 on Meghan Markle's birthday, Deepak Chopra had taken part in her 40x40 Compassion In Action initiative aimed at helping women return to work after the Covid pandemic.

“To celebrate the 40th birthday of my friend Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, I’m donating 40 minutes of mentorship to a woman re-entering the workforce,” he had then said.

