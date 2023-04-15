Man who threw eggs at King Charles found guilty. His punishment is…

A 23-year-old man, who threw at least five eggs at King Charles in November, was found guilty of threatening behaviour, prosecutors said. The incident took place when the monarch visited York in northern England. The man has been identified as Patrick Thelwell. King Charles Egg-Throwing Incident: Britain's King Charles III is seen. (Reuters)

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said that the man was sentenced to a 12-month community order with “100 hours of unpaid work”. The conviction took place after a trial at York Magistrates’ Court, the CPS informed.

Patrick Thelwell "showed no remorse after his arrest and continued to reinforce his intent to hit HM (His Majesty) the King with the eggs," Nick Price, Head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said in a statement, as per news agency Reuters.

“This threatening behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” it added.

The CPS said while the man was waiting for the arrival of the police van after the incident he was asked by a person in the crowd whether he threw "something," to which Patrick Thelwell replied, "I threw eggs at him because that is what he deserves."

The man was seen throwing eggs at King Charles and his wife Camilla as they arrived for a traditional ceremony in York, in videos widely shared on social media. The eggs flew past the British monarch and his wife, smashing on the ground.

King Charles's coronation ceremony is set to take place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6.

