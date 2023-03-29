‘I love my country’: Why Prince Harry said this in phone hacking trial

Prince Harry said "I love my country" in a witness statement at the High Court in London during a trial in which the royal among other high-profile names accused Associated Newspaper of numerous breaches of their privacy. Prince Harry said that he is seeking justice in the phone hacking trial because he loves his country. Sir Elton John also joined Prince Harry in court.

Prince Harry Phone Hacking Trial: Britain's Prince Harry is seen. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Prince Harry claims he was 'deprived' of being a teenager because of…

“The evidence I have seen shows that Associated’s journalists are criminals with journalistic powers which should concern every single one of us. The British public deserve to know the full extent of this cover up and I feel it is my duty to expose it," Prince Harry said.

The Telegraph's royal correspondent Victoria Ward quoted Prince Harry's witness statement in which the Duke of Sussex said, "If the most influential newspaper company can successfully evade justice, then in my opinion the whole country is doomed."

“[Harry] says he is bringing the claim against ANL because 'I love my country and I remain deeply concerned by the unchecked power, influence and criminality of Associated,” the royal correspondent said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: King Charles' 1st portrait released. See what's special: 'Terrifying honour'

Quoting Prince Harry, she wrote: "The Institution made clear we did not need to know anything about hacking & it was made clear to me that the Royal Family did not sit in the witness box because that could open up a can of worms".

Prince Harry also claimed that "without a doubt" the royal family was "withholding information" about the phone hacking, adding that this "only become clear in recent years", following years of taking different "legal advice and representation".

The publisher has denied all claims made against them arguing that the case should be thrown out, calling the claims made by Prince Harry “preposterous smears”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON