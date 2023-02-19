Prince Harry is 'terrified' after memoir release that royal family will spill…

Following his memoir Spare in which he talked about the royal family, Prince Harry is “terrified” that the royal family will leak his “deepest secrets” out of revenge, a report claimed. OK reported that even though the royal family has not commented on allegations made by Prince Harry in his memoir “there have been countless reports about their anger over the situation, and one source says the royal family is so up in arms that they may strike back in retaliation.”

“It wouldn’t surprise Harry if the royals spilled some of his deepest secrets to the media,” the outlet reported saying that people working for the royal family are determined to “discredit Harry at any opportunity, especially now that he’s stood up to them.”

The report added that there’s “not much he can do about it other than dismiss them as lies. He knows this is classic Palace damage control.”

In the memoir, Prince Harry has revealed his relationship with the royal family- talking about his elder brother Prince William, King Charles, Camilla and Kate Middleton. Royal news correspondent Hilary Fordwich said that the contents of the book were the “final straw” for their relationship as far as Prince William is concerned.

“He [William] is trying to accept the fact that he lost the brother he knew forever. This is a heartache that he hasn’t felt since the loss of his mother…only heightened by a sense of betrayal. The Prince of Wales has inherited his father’s temper, so [he] prefers not to dwell on the topic, because it does make him upset," Hilary Fordwich said.

