Prince Harry must be searched at King Charles coronation for…: Diana's designer

Princess Diana's designer David Emmanuel said that Prince Harry should be searched before he is part of King Charles III's coronation. As uncertainty continues about whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would attend the May event following the release of Duke of Sussex' memoir ‘Spare’, the designer who made Princess Diana's wedding dress suggested in the interview that Prince Harry could come to the coronation completely wired with equipment.

The dress designer said he thought Prince Harry should be checked in case he tried to record any conversations for his Netflix show.

“I hope he gets searched before he arrives on this land. Because he could be wired up for Netflix let’s be honest. Whatever’s said he will take back and give it to Netflix and do more stories.,” he told GB News.

This comes following Prince Harry's book which made a number of explosive claims, including alleging that Prince William said Prince Harry wearing a Nazi costume to a fancy dress party in 2005 was a good idea. Taking aim at Prince William, Prince Harry claimed that his brother considered Meghan Markle “difficult, rude and abrasive” and said their relationship was “moving too fast”.

After releasing the memoir, Prince Harry did a series of interviews as well, further targeting the royal family. He also said that King Charles' second wife Camilla leaked stories about the royal family in an attempt to “rehabilitate her image”.

