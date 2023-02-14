Prince Harry planned his memoir specifically at this time, royal expert claims

A royal commentator and author called out Prince Harry for releasing his tell-all memoir Spare at a time when the royal family was ‘at their weakest’ following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II who died in September last year.

Talking of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, royal commentator and author Daniela Esler said, “They went ahead with their prime-time claymore of an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 as Prince Philip lay dying in hospital.”

“Four months later, as Queen Elizabeth grieved the loss of her husband of 73 years, the duke announced he was writing an autobiography,” the expert added.

“In May 2022, at a time when it has recently been alleged that Her Majesty was battling cancer, it emerged that they were making a Netflix ‘docu-series’ about their lives. Why not wait to do all of this until the inevitable had happened and the nonagenarian stalwart had died?,” the expert said, questioning the timing.

Following the memoir’s release, the relationship between the couple and the royal family has turned even more bitter than before as royal historian Robert Lacey said that the rift might take a while to heal.

“There have been some very grave disagreements between them. But the Platinum Jubilee and the funerals of the Queen and Prince Philip did demonstrate that they could put personal enmity aside for the sake of the bigger cause. And that is what the Coronation will be all about," Robert Lacey said.

