Prince Harry's only role at King Charles coronation revealed

Prince Harry's role at his father King Charles' coronation next month has been revealed as he set to attend the historic ceremony alone, without his wife Meghan Markle. Prince Harry will play a minimal role in the ceremony, The Mirror reported as he and Prince William will not be even seen in a single camera shot together.

Prince Harry leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice in London.

Prince Harry will be seated along with other non-working members of the royal family- Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husbands- and not with any of the working royals. He will also not take part in the King’s Procession or the Coronation Procession to and from Buckingham Palace, the report claimed, adding that Prince Harry will not be on the Buckingham Palace balcony as well.

Prince Harry was aware the historic occasion will be "pretty much the most important day" of King Charles' life and therefore wished to attend the ceremony, the report said but he wanted to meet with King Charles and Prince William ahead of the coronation.

“Harry has been very clear and his position hasn't wavered – he isn't going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral. He's said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed,” The Mirror reported.

Prince Harry's attendance was confirmed by the palace in a statement that read, “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

