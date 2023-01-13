Prince Harry says he sees Diana in his children: ‘Spencer gene is very, very…'

Prince Harry talked about the “ginger gene” that he passed down from his mother Prince Diana’s side to his son and daughter as he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Prince Harry said that he never even imagined that his and Meghan Markle’s children would inherit his hair colour.

The couple have two children, son Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, one. As Prince Harry talked about his memoir Spare which was released on January 10, Stephen Colbert asked him whether he sees any of his late family members in his and Meghan’s children.

“Having children helps us remember those that we’ve lost. Do you see your mother or your grandparents in any of your children?” Stephen Colbert asked Prince Harry holding up a family portrait of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children.

In response, Prince Harry said he “definitely” sees his mother in his children, joking that the “ginger gene is a strong one”.

“The Spencer gene is very, very strong,” Prince Harry said, referring to his mother’s family. Princess Diana did not have red hair but her older sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale did.

“I actually really genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship that, should this go the distance and we have kids, that there’s no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife’s genes,” Prince Harry said, adding, “But, I was wrong.”

Then with a fist pump, Prince Harry said, “Go gingers".

