Prince Harry says he wants his father and brother 'back'

Prince Harry said that he wants his father King Charles and brother Prince William back in his life in a trailer for an upcoming TV interview.

"I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back", Prince Harry said adding, "I want a family, not an institution", as a series of clips were released by ITV, which is airing the interview on 8 January.

In the trailer, Prince Harry said, "It never needed to be this way. The leaking and the planting. I want a family, not an institution. They feel as though it's better to keep up, somehow, as the villains. They've shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile. I would like to get my father back. I would like to get my brother back."

The interview will be aired next Sunday in which Prince Harry will talk to journalist Tom Bradby, about his personal relationships and the death of his mother Princess Diana. The programme will be broadcast two days before Prince Harry's autobiography Spare is published. Prince Harry will also be interviewed by Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes before the memoir's release.

In a trailer for the interview with Anderson Cooper, Prince Harry said, "Every single time I've tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife. You know, the family motto is never complain, never explain, but it's just a motto."

"There's a lot of complaining and a lot of explaining… being done through leaks," Anderson Cooper said to Prince Harry in a clip of the interview .

“They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent. And that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story. And at the bottom of it they will say that they've reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting,” Prince Harry replied.

