Prince Harry thought Meghan Markle ‘might leave’ him after first meeting?

Prince Harry confessed that he felt that his now wife Meghan Markle would leave him when he met her for their first date. Saying that he arrived late at his first date with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wrote in his memoir ‘Spare’ that he got stuck in a horrible traffic jam as he was passing the Piccadilly Circus to see the actress.

“I ran into every conceivable obstacle. Again and again my bodyguards and I would come to a full stop in the road and we’d just sit. Five minutes. Ten. Groaning, sweating, mentally shouting at the mass of unmoving cars. Come! On! Finally it couldn’t be avoided. I texted: Running a bit late, sorry. She was already there. I apologized: Horrible traffic. Her reply: OK. I told myself: She might leave," Prince Harry said.

Prince Harry then panicked, “I told my bodyguards: She’s gonna leave. As we inched towards the restaurant I texted again: Moving, but still slow. Can’t you just get out? How to explain? No, I couldn’t. I wasn’t able to go running through the streets of London. It would be like a llama running through the streets..”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle eventually tied the knot in 2018. Following the release of the bombshell memoir, Prince Harry has faced severe criticism for the writing about his relationship with his father King Charles, Camilla and his brother Prince William.

A report earlier claimed that Prince Harry is “terrified” that the royal family will leak his “deepest secrets” out of revenge following the memoir's release. OK reported that "the royal family is so up in arms that they may strike back in retaliation.”

