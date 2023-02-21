Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Prince Harry thought Meghan Markle ‘might leave’ him after first meeting?

Prince Harry thought Meghan Markle ‘might leave’ him after first meeting?

world news
Published on Feb 21, 2023 08:53 AM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Saying that he arrived late at his first date with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wrote in his memoir ‘Spare’ that he got stuck in a horrible traffic jam.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen.
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry confessed that he felt that his now wife Meghan Markle would leave him when he met her for their first date. Saying that he arrived late at his first date with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry wrote in his memoir ‘Spare’ that he got stuck in a horrible traffic jam as he was passing the Piccadilly Circus to see the actress.

Read more: 'He saw me red-faced': Prince Harry on 1st panic attack when William was present

“I ran into every conceivable obstacle. Again and again my bodyguards and I would come to a full stop in the road and we’d just sit. Five minutes. Ten. Groaning, sweating, mentally shouting at the mass of unmoving cars. Come! On! Finally it couldn’t be avoided. I texted: Running a bit late, sorry. She was already there. I apologized: Horrible traffic. Her reply: OK. I told myself: She might leave," Prince Harry said.

Prince Harry then panicked, “I told my bodyguards: She’s gonna leave. As we inched towards the restaurant I texted again: Moving, but still slow. Can’t you just get out? How to explain? No, I couldn’t. I wasn’t able to go running through the streets of London. It would be like a llama running through the streets..”

Read more: Prince Harry is 'terrified' after memoir release that royal family will spill…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle eventually tied the knot in 2018. Following the release of the bombshell memoir, Prince Harry has faced severe criticism for the writing about his relationship with his father King Charles, Camilla and his brother Prince William.

A report earlier claimed that Prince Harry is “terrified” that the royal family will leak his “deepest secrets” out of revenge following the memoir's release. OK reported that "the royal family is so up in arms that they may strike back in retaliation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
prince harry meghan markle royal family
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP