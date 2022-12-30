Prince Harry to return to UK without Meghan Markle for New Year?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry may be flying to UK in the new year without his family to promote much-anticipated memoir Spare, it is reported. According to a report by the Daily Mail, Prince Harry may travel to UK in the New Year to explain his ‘intent’ in writing the book without his wife Meghan Markle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have no ‘major regrets’ over docuseries as…

Royal expert and biographer Tom Bower warned that Prince Harry's memoir's reception will be a make or break moment for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with the royal family. Other royal experts claimed that the release of Spare would be 'unhelpful' to King Charles and Camilla.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed, "While I agree they feel like telling their side of the story was important, I have heard that Meghan was not thrilled with the final edit."

Prince Harry’s memoir will be out on January 10, 2023. It follows the couple's bombshell Netflix docuseries. Earlier it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had no major regrets about Netflix docuseries and are pleased with the outcome.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'missing out on way more than…’

“Meghan and Harry don’t have any major regrets about doing the docuseries, and we’ll be seeing Harry elaborate about his relationship with his family in Spare,” US weekly reported.

“While the couple were prepared for the backlash, they’re pleased to have gotten their story out there," the report said.

In the docuseries ‘Harry & Meghan’, the Sussexes detailed their courtship, their wedding in 2018, their life today in the US, and the breakdown of relationships with other members of the royal family.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON