Prince William, King Charles decided to never meet Harry alone after…

ByMallika Soni
Apr 09, 2023 01:56 PM IST

Royal Family News: The royal family never trusted Prince Harry and decided to not meet him alone, a book claimed.

A new book called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey a “chilling new low” in Harry’s relationship with Prince William and King Charles. Following the interview, excerpts from royal correspondent Robert Jobson’s new book ‘Our King’ revealed that Prince William devised a “drastic strategy” because he had “lost all trust" in Prince Harry.

Royal Family News: Prince William, Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle for The Committal Service For Queen Elizabeth II.(Reuters)

“In the aftermath, William went to his father and told him that the royal family needed a clear strategy in dealing with the renegade royals,” the book stated.

“Charles agreed," it claimed. With this, the royal family never trusted Prince Harry and decided to not meet him alone.

“Not only had Harry heavily implied to Oprah that a member of the family was racist, but he’d had the gall to claim that his father and brother knew they were ‘trapped’ in their royal roles—‘and I have huge compassion for that,’ he had added, twisting the knife,” the book claimed.

“Both Charles and William had been extremely upset by Harry’s arrogance, aghast at his lack of discretion and furious that he’d had the audacity to speak about their supposed feelings," it further said.

The book also said that the Windsor Castle walkabout in which Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and wife Meghan Markle that the Princess of Wales said it was “one of the hardest things she’d ever had to do." The book also said that Queen Elizabeth believed that her grandson Prince Harry was “so consumed” by his love for Meghan Markle that it was “clouding his judgment."

