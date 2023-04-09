Home / World News / Queen Elizabeth hid wheelchair during last appearance? In ‘military-style’

Mallika Soni
Apr 09, 2023

Queen Elizabeth: “On her insistence, a military-style exercise was put in place so that no one could see she was having to use a wheelchair," the book stated.

Late monarch Queen Elizabeth went to an extraordinary effort to give a poignant "last salute" to royal fans that had gathered to celebrate her 70-year reign, a book claimed. The monarch flew by helicopter from Windsor Castle to Buckingham Palace for the celebrations in June last year and her plan which was meticulously designed included her not being seen using a wheelchair on the balcony.

Queen Elizabeth II Health Concerns: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace balcony.(AFP)
The revelations come in a book by royal correspondent Robert Jobson.

“On her insistence, a military-style exercise was put in place so that no one could see she was having to use a wheelchair. In considerable discomfort, Her Majesty was taken by wheelchair to the helicopter pad at Windsor,” the book stated.

"At the Palace, she was wheeled right up to the balcony doors, then helped to her feet so that she could stand - with the aid of a walking stick - alongside Charles and Camilla, plus William and his family. After a firework display, the Queen smiled with delight. It was her last salute to her people"," it added.

Queen Elizabeth was seen in an emerald green outfit on the Buckingham Palace balcony amid last year's Platinum Jubilee following which she issued a moving letter to the nation saying, “My heart has been with you all.”

After that, she was unable to attend thanksgiving celebrations at St Paul's Cathedral- thus making the balcony appearance her last.

The service was dominated by the attendance of Prince Harry and Meghan, making their first joint royal appearance since quitting their duties.

The Queen had made it clear her presence at events of personal significance, such as the Commonwealth and Cenotaph services, should not come at any cost, it was revealed last year.

In particular, Palace aides were anxious not to replicate a photograph of the Queen's late sister, Princess Margaret, in a wheelchair, six months before she died.

queen elizabeth ii royal family
