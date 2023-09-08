Prince Harry pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor castle on first anniversary of her death

As the United Kingdom commemorates the death of Queen Elizbeth II on Friday, The British Royal Family members paid their respects on the occasion.

Prince Harry, late Queen Elizabeth II (File Photos)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Prince Harry paid tribute to his grandmother by visiting her burial site. He made a private visit to the St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Meanwhile his wife, Meghan Markle is in the United States.

Queen Elizabeth had died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sept. 8, 2022. After her state funeral and committal service, she was buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel within the Windsor Castle grounds on September 19.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Duke of Sussex attended the annual WellChild Awards and supported charity for seriously ill children. While attending the award ceremony, Harry remembered Queen Elizabeth and said : "As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away. As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her. And that's precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ| Hurricane Idalia floodwaters: Authorities warn people about flesh-eating bacteria in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth's son and now King Charles III is in Balmoral where he visited the Crathie Kirk church and remembered the departed soul.

“In marking the first anniversary of Her late Majesty’s death and my Accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us,” read a statement from King Charles.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also commemorated Queen Elizabeth on Friday, by taking part in a service at the ancient St. Davids Cathedral in Wales.