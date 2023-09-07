$8 million estate: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle check out property in Malibu

There have been reports of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking to buy a house in Malibu to be near Los Angeles than their current abode in Montecito. According to latest report by TMZ, the royal couple checked out a $8 million property in Malibu over the Labor Day weekend in the United States. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle(Getty Images)

As per the report, the nearly six-acre property is still under construction and has a guardhouse and a big swimming pool. Foundation has been laid for a 10,000-square-foot main residence in the plot. The property has a 360-degree view of Broad Beach at the location.

Reportedly, the cost of the property would increase to $18 million after a home is constructed on the vacant plot. As per TMZ, plans for the main house have already been approved and a construction crew is in place.

Notably, Meghan has been trying to get more involved with Hollywood. The speculated relocation from Montecito to Malibu is aimed at achieving better success in her endeavours related to film projects.

Warning to Harry and Meghan

Earlier, a security expert had warned the royal couple from thinking of moving to Malibu and cited safety risks.

“If they’re bothered by the paparazzi and intruders at their mansion in Montecito 90 miles away, it will be considerably worse in Malibu, where their profile will be even higher," Kent Moyer, boss of the Beverly Hills-based World Protection Group had told The Express.

The security expert had highlighted the unfavourable infrastructure in Malibu which might jeopardise the royal couple's safety in case they require a quick escape.

“The main access road, Pacific Coast Highway, is very narrow in parts and often blocked in winter by mudslides and landslides. That would be a nightmare if they were looking to escape an attack by car," said Moyer.