Prince Harry rejected an offer to spend first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death with King Charles: Report

, The Sun has reported. The invitation from King Charles may have been a sign that he wanted to forgive his son after the attacks he made against the royal family.

Prince Harry rejected an offer to spend time with his father on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP, Arthur Edwards/Pool via REUTERS)

Harry was in England when his father asked him to come to Balmoral, the Scottish home of the Royal Family, to pay his respects to the Queen. An expert has said that it was “a golden opportunity missed.”

“He should have braved it out and gone to see them. If the King invites you to Balmoral, then most people would cancel all of their travel plans. He could have easily re-arranged things slightly to allow himself the time,” Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, said.

Why did Prince Harry not see King Charles?

Shortly before King Charles extended the olive branch, Harry had sought a royal accommodation and security from his father’s office for a night, when he stopped for his appearance at a September 7 charity event named the 2023 WellChild Awards, in West London. At the time, his request was denied. The reason for the refusal was that the family’s properties in Windsor or the capital city were unavailable for his stay back then. The Queen died on September 8, 2022.

Harry claimed he could not see Charles at the time due to his busy schedule. He later held a short solo vigil at the Queen’s resting place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. He then flew to Dusseldorf, Germany for the Invictus Games. He mentioned the Queen during the awards ceremony. “I know she’s looking down on all of us tonight,” Harry said.

Ingrid said that inviting Harry was a big step for Charles. “I’m glad he is showing some backbone and offering this olive branch,” she said. “… Charles will always welcome him as he is a forgiving man and it’s his son. But it has to be on his terms and Harry has to apologize, not the other way round.”

