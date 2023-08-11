Prince Harry reveals country where he would ‘happily’ live, it's not the United States

Prince Harry is currently living in California in the United States. But the British royal has expressed the possibility of living in another country too.

Prince Harry(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his Japan visit where he attended the International Sports Promotion Society (ISPS) Sports Values – Summer Edition summit in Tokyo on Wednesday, Harry talked about his adoration for Japanese culture and expressed his interest in living there.

“I’ve been involved in many charities for most of my life and I get a huge amount of fulfillment giving back to as many people as possible. My life is charity, always has been, always will be,” said Harry.

“Your warmth, your compassion, your generosity, every single element of the Japanese culture is really unique and very, very special,” he added.

“I noticed it my first visit four years ago when I came for the Rugby World Cup. And I would happily live here if you’d have me,” said Harry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Duke of Sussex lauded Japan's hospitality and expressed interest in visiting the country again.

“Thank you for your hospitality. I have really, really enjoyed being here in Japan again and I’m looking forward to my next visit,” said Harry.

ALSO READ| Megan Rapinoe shares emotional farewell post for fans and USWNT after heartbreaking ouster from World Cup

During his trip to Japan, Harry went on a shopping spree with polo champ and friend Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras. The duo shopped for their wives. Figueras took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself with Harry in which both are wearing sunglasses and posing for the camera.

Earlier, reports indicated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been house hunting in Malibu with the aim of relocating from their current abode in Montecito. Reportedly, Meghan wants to revive her Hollywood career and wants to live near Beverly Hills and Los Angeles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}