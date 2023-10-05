Prince Harry reveals Prince William treated Meghan Markle like a ‘convicted felon’ in his memoir

Prince Harry has revealed in his memoir Spare that his brother Prince William treated his wife Meghan Markle like a “convicted felon” when they first met.

Prince Harry opens up about rift with Prince William over Meghan Markle(AP)

The rift between Prince Harry and Prince William has been widely reported, with the Duke of Cambridge allegedly having doubts about Meghan Markle because of her background as an actress.

The Prince of Wales reportedly thought she ‘would find it difficult’ to adapt to the royal family and the British monarchy.

In his book, Harry wrote that Prince William told him, “She’s an actress, after all, Harold. Anything can happen.”

Harry also remembered how the elder Prince reacted when he told him he was planning to propose to Meghan. William was said to have been “concerned” and told Harry he was moving “a bit too far”.

"It’s too fast, he’d told me. Too soon. In fact, he’d actually been pretty discouraging about my even dating Meg.”

“One day, sitting together in his garden, he’d predicted a host of difficulties I could expect if I hooked up with an ‘American actress’, a phrase he always managed to make sound like a ‘convicted felon’.”

Harry and Meghan shared their story in their documentary series Harry & Meghan, where Harry said, “I remember my family first meeting her and being incredibly impressed. Some of them didn’t quite know what to do with themselves. Because, I think, they were surprised. They were surprised that a ginger could land such a beautiful woman and such an intelligent woman.”

“But the fact I was dating an American actress was probably what clouded their judgment more than anything else at the beginning. ‘Oh, she’s an American actress; this won’t last.’”

Now, Harry is reportedly having second thoughts about his new life and wants to go back to his old one and possibly rejoin the royal family. This is also rumored to be causing problems for his marriage with Meghan, who is said to be “frustrated” by Harry’s nostalgia and wants to leave that chapter behind. Meghan is also pursuing a potential political career in the US.

The Duchess of Sussex is being tipped to run for the vacant Senator’s seat in California after the death of Dianne Feinstein. A major Democratic donor close to Californian Governor Gavin Newsom, who will choose Feinstein’s replacement, said that Meghan's running is not impossible. Meghan could serve out the remaining 13 months of Feinstein’s term if she wins.

